Jillian Wallace Of Little Black Boots: ‘Irvine Spectrum Center Has Everything’

“Irvine is the ultimate Orange County experience,” says fashion and lifestyle blogger Jillian Wallace. “And Irvine Spectrum Center has everything.”

Irvine Spectrum Center is the perfect destination for all visitors. Guests can enjoy the California weather in Spectrum’s open-air center, complete with endless shopping, dining and entertainment options. As Jillian Wallace explains in the video above, Irvine Spectrum Center is one of her favorite spots in town and a must-visit for anyone who finds themselves in Orange County.

Fashion And Fun For Friends And Families

At the intersection of fashionable and fun, Spectrum Center boasts 130 diverse specialty boutiques, department stores and restaurants that surround landscaped courtyards with feature fountains. In addition to endless shopping opportunities, Spectrum has entertainment options for visitors of all ages. Adults can take a spin on the 108-foot-high Giant Wheel, illuminated by 52,000 LED multi-colored lights, while children can enjoy rides on a whimsical painted carousel horse or kiddie trains.

Lively Events



There’s always something special going on at Irvine Spectrum Center. Check the calendar for fashion shows, pop-up shops, chefs’ culinary demonstrations, live music, restaurant week, a holiday ice skating rink and lots more. Catch a side-splitting performance at the ImprovComedy Club or settle into luxury VIP seating with your popcorn and drink at Orange County’s most popular movie theater, a 6,400-seat, 21-screen movie theater with an IMAX screen.

Guest Services Smooth The Way



Spectrum Center’s Guest Services is available to help visitors with anything they need. Friendly faces at Guest Services are happy to assist with anything, from valet parking to wheelchair and stroller storage, or mobile phone chargers to shopping services and restaurant reservations. Visitors can even save time by purchasing tickets for nearby attractions such as Universal Studios Hollywood, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ or the Disneyland® Resort theme park.

Stay And Play



Shop ’til you drop takes on a whole new meaning with Irvine’s new Courtyard by Marriott. The hotel’s Shop & Stay package comes with a $50 Spectrum gift card to use at Nordstrom’s, Target, Dave & Buster’s and many other stores. If you’re staying at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Irvine Spectrum, a free shuttle bus takes shoppers back and forth to the Spectrum Center just over a mile away. Located where Interstate-405 meets Interstate-5 in Irvine, getting to and from the Spectrum Center is a breeze.

Visit Destination Irvine for more tips on planning your next trip.