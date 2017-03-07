IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day With Free Short Stacks

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — Did somebody say, “free pancakes”?
Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and IHOP will be giving away free short stacks between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Select locations will continue the promotion through 10 p.m., according to the Glendale-based pancake purveyor.
Customers who come in for the free flapjacks will be encouraged to leave a donation to one of three charities – the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Since it began in 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised $24 million for youth health and wellness organizations. Organizers hope to raise $3.5 million.
Miss America Savvy Shields will serve pancakes at the Sunset Boulevard IHOP from 8-11 a.m.
In addition to restaurants throughout the United States, National Pancake Day will also be celebrated in Mexico, Canada and the Philippines.
Funds raised at Canada IHOPs will benefit Children’s Miracle Network. IHOP locations in Mexico will raise money for Asociacion Mexicana de Ayuda a Ninos con Cancer (AMANC), and funds raised by IHOP restaurants in the Philippines will benefit The Kythe Foundation, which reports providing psychosocial support for young children suffering from cancer and other chronic diseases and their families.
“Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities,” Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP Restaurants, said in a statement.
