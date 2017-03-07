Grant High School Locked Down Again After Second Online Threat

March 7, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: School Lockdown, School Threat, Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Grant High School in Van Nuys was locked down for a second day in a row to allow a bomb squad to search the campus, following an online threat.

The bomb squad ultimately determined there was no danger at the campus, 13000 Oxnard St., which was also placed on locked down Monday for several hours to investigate a threat that was also disseminated over the Internet, according to Los Angeles police.

A teenager was taken into custody Monday for questioning in connection with Monday’s incident, which was investigated as an apparent hoax, police said.

In Tuesday’s incident, the bomb squad searched the campus and declared it safe before the school day began, according to the LAPD. The threat apparently was made via Instagram.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia