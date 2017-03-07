Grant High School Locked Down Again After Second Online Threat

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Grant High School in Van Nuys was locked down for a second day in a row to allow a bomb squad to search the campus, following an online threat.
The bomb squad ultimately determined there was no danger at the campus, 13000 Oxnard St., which was also placed on locked down Monday for several hours to investigate a threat that was also disseminated over the Internet, according to Los Angeles police.
A teenager was taken into custody Monday for questioning in connection with Monday’s incident, which was investigated as an apparent hoax, police said.
In Tuesday’s incident, the bomb squad searched the campus and declared it safe before the school day began, according to the LAPD. The threat apparently was made via Instagram.
