Escape The City At Irvine’s San Joaquin Marsh

Irvine is known as a great place to do business or to raise a family, but it’s also a place where overwhelmed urbanites can go for an all-natural refresh. The IRWD San Joaquin Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary is an oasis nestled in the middle of Orange County. It’s a sprawling nature preserve full of exotic flora and fauna, gorgeous bodies of water and extensive hiking trails that is free from the noise and frantic energy of city life.

As this video shows, the Sanctuary is where Little Black Boots founder Jillian Wallace goes when she needs to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and recharge her batteries. At almost two-thirds the size of New York City’s Central Park, the marshes are filled with natural wonders. Its more than 320 acres of coastal freshwater wetlands offers visitors the opportunity to experience nature in its purist form.

Just as the Sanctuary’s dazzling vistas can refresh the mind, traveling across its lush terrain can revitalize the body. Hiking through all 12 miles of its trail system is great way to get some exercise. And as opposed to crowded city streets or a stuffy gym, working out in the marsh allows visitors to take in some fresh air and absorb some vitamin D-fortified sunshine.

The area is also a fantastic place to go sightseeing because of its diverse wildlife. Each spring, the Sanctuary sees the birth of a new litter of adorable bobcats. It’s also home to more than 200 different types of birds many of which can be observed up close in the many birdhouses that sit along the marshes hiking trails. And it features a vibrant butterfly garden that teems with life during the summer.

The San Joaquin Marshes & Wildlife Sanctuary are a must-visit landmark for the wary and worried. It’s a beautiful, vital environment in which travelers can disconnect from the grind of the city and reconnect with some natural splendor. It’s a location where the stresses of the daily commute and pressures of work out of sight and out of mind. It’s a setting that has a calming stillness and a rejuvenating serenity.

