Driver Suspected Of Kidnapping Injured At End Of Pursuit In Compton

March 7, 2017 11:07 PM
Filed Under: Police Pursuit

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — A driver suspected of kidnapping a female victim was in custody Tuesday night after a police pursuit that ended in Compton with the driver possibly shot by officers.

The victim of the kidnapping attempt was believed to have been stabbed multiple times before the police pursuit ended and she was freed.

The driver, also believed to be a woman, was taken into police custody after officers fired shots at the conclusion of the pursuit, which ended when police used a maneuver to stop the fleeing Dodge pickup.

No officers or bystanders were reported injured in the confrontation.

 

