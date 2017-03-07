Best Bars For Meeting New People In Los Angeles

When you’re looking to meet new people or network, you never want to end up at the local Olive Garden or Applebees. It’s better to meet and greet at a bar with character. It doesn’t have to be all fancy either. Let’s explore the places to be when you want to meet the right people to get down to business and get business done.



La Descarga

159 North Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

(323) 466-1324

www.ladescargala.com 159 North Western Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90029(323) 466-1324 La Descarga is a popular Cuban-themed bar where it’s easy to meet new people and drink delicious cocktails. Sometimes, you can even catch burlesque salsa acts, which gives this place its truly unique vibe.



Cinema Bar

3967 Sepulveda Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90230

(310) 390-1328

www.thecinemabar.com 3967 Sepulveda Blvd.Culver City, CA 90230(310) 390-1328 With its old movie posters, this bar is the ultimate movie business hangout. It’s in Culver City, which has a rich cinematic history. This is where the old MGM lot used to be, after all, and Sony Pictures is right in the neighborhood, too. The drinks are reasonable, and it’s a place where you can experience a little SoCal history. The bar has been there since 1947.



Sagebrush Cantina

23527 Calabasas Road

Calabasas CA 91302

(818) 222-6062

www.sagebrushcantina.com 23527 Calabasas RoadCalabasas CA 91302(818) 222-6062 Attracting everyone from hipsters to bikers, the Sagebrush Cantina is a special bar. It also has a distinctly Mexican feel, with great Mexican foot and margaritas. Located in nearby Calabasas, it’s close but far enough away from all the L.A. traffic.



Boulevard3

6523 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 466-2144

www.boulevard3.com 6523 W. Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 466-2144 When a bar has hosted such high profile folks as Barack Obama and Justin Timberlake, you can be assured it's a locale where upscale networking is going on. On the site of the former Hollywood Athletic Club, this is a location with over 70 years of celebrity history. Boulevard3 features an indoor/outdoor bottle service, as well as VIP service on its vaulted balcony. It's the perfect place to meet new people.



Villains Tavern

1356 Palmetto St.

Los Angeles, CA

(213) 613 0766

www.villainstavern.com 1356 Palmetto St.Los Angeles, CA(213) 613 0766 Sometimes the best place to do a little networking is to hang out at place with some history. The Villains Tavern is just the spot, with its Gothic look, including antique doors and crystal chandeliers. Cocktails here come in cool mason jars, and there's also a large patio to meet and greet people.

By Dan MacIntosh