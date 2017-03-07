Barstow Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Molesting His Ex-Girlfriend’s Daughter

BARSTOW (CBSLA.com) — A Barstow man suspected of sexually assaulting a young girl has been arrested, authorities announced Tuesday.

Christopher Michael Manzanares, 36, was taken into custody at work on Monday for allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force or fear, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child ten years or more age difference, according to police.

Manzanares is currently being held on $1.5 million bail at the High Desert Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Wednesday.

On Feb. 9, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Manzanares, had molested her daughter.

The victim told her mother the alleged assault took place while he lived at their home.

A preliminary investigation revealed the inappropriate sexual behavior began when the victim was 4 years old. The contact continued until she was 14.

According to police, Manzanares allegedly threatened to harm the girl and her mother if she told anyone.

An arrest warrant was obtained, which subsequently led to his arrest.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation has been urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.