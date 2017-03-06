Woman Armed With Gun Shot By Officers, LAPD Says

March 6, 2017 8:07 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been hospitalized after being shot by police in Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles police spokesman says officers were called to Sunset Boulevard and Edgecliffe Drive in the Silver Lake neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. for a call reporting a “combative woman.”

Officer Mike Lopez says the officers arrived and found the woman armed with a gun. He says the woman was shot by police during the encounter.

Police couldn’t immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Lopez says an investigation is still underway.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Lopez says the woman was taken to a hospital and was in surgery Monday evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia