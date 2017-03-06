Rams Offer $1 Million Prize In Contest To Correctly Guess 2017 Schedule

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Rams are offering an NFL-size payday to whoever can correctly guess the team’s entire 2017 schedule.
The team last month launched its “Guess Our Games” contest, giving fans the chance to win a $1 million grand prize if they correctly guess the Rams’ opponent for each week of the upcoming season. For an added level of difficulty, fans must also predict the team’s bye week and correctly guess if games will occur on Thursday, Sunday or Monday.
Fans entering the contest will at least know the complete list of the Ram’s home and away opponents this season. That list was made available around the New Year.
The contest is open to residents of California over the age of 18, the team says. The contest ends March 31.
The NFL is expected to release full schedules and dates in mid-to-late April.
The Rams previously held the contest ahead of the 2014 season, offering a top prize of $100,000.
None of the entrants took home the top prize, but the team did give season tickets to the top three finishers, according to the team’s website.