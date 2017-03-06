Prosecution Expected To Rest In Baca Retrial

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The prosecution is expected to rest its case Monday in the federal corruption retrial of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca.
On Friday, prosecutors said they would probably wrap up their presentation of evidence at the end of day.
Baca’s defense attorney is expected to call the first witness on Tuesday.
The 74-year-old is being tried in downtown Los Angeles on counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to the FBI.
Baca faced trial in December 2016 on the first two counts but a mistrial was declared after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquitting the former sheriff.
The charges partly stem from a 2011 incident in which two sheriff’s investigators confronted an FBI agent involved in the jail probe in the driveway leading into her apartment and falsely told her they were in the process of obtaining a warrant for her arrest.
Baca denies having advance knowledge of the illegal attempt to intimidate the agent.
His attorneys contend the ex-sheriff is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and suffered some cognitive impairment as long as six years ago.
