Standoff Forces Evacuations At Apartment Building In Orange

March 6, 2017 5:08 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Standoff

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — Police Monday are working to negotiate with an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside of his apartment in Orange.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a possible collision involving a DUI suspect.

Upon their arrival, authorities confronted a man who was armed with a form of weapon.

The suspect lunged at officers before getting into his vehicle.

He drove to his apartment, located in the 200 block of S. Lemon Street, and once again confronted authorities.

The man then entered his second floor apartment.

A SWAT team was called to assist at the scene.

The entire apartment complex was evacuated.

CBS2’s Joy Benedict reported paramedics escorted a man out of the building on a stretcher.

The standoff lasted for more than 12 hours.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia