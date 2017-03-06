Standoff Forces Evacuations At Apartment Building In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — Police Monday are working to negotiate with an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside of his apartment in Orange.
Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a possible collision involving a DUI suspect.
Upon their arrival, authorities confronted a man who was armed with a form of weapon.
The suspect lunged at officers before getting into his vehicle.
He drove to his apartment, located in the 200 block of S. Lemon Street, and once again confronted authorities.
The man then entered his second floor apartment.
A SWAT team was called to assist at the scene.
The entire apartment complex was evacuated.
CBS2’s Joy Benedict reported paramedics escorted a man out of the building on a stretcher.
The standoff lasted for more than 12 hours.
No injuries were reported.