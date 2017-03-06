Husband Prays For Survivor Of Riverside Plane Crash

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — It’s been a week since Richard Pierce’s wife Stacey, of twenty years, boarded her parent’s plane home from Riverside to San Jose in bad weather.

“All day I told my wife please take a commercial flight home,” husband Richard Pierce said. “I’m terrified she won’t make it. But I’m putting all my faith in God and I believe she’s gonna pull through and we’re gonna have her home.”

The plane was seen on camera falling from the sky, crashing into two homes, killing Stacey’s mother, step father and family friend, 22-year-old Adine Farelas.

Another friend and Stacey survived. But, Both of Stacey’s legs were amputated and she’s not talking. Still though, her family is hopeful.

“Her face looks like the beautiful face she’s always had. Her back and rear are pretty burned. They’re doing skin grafts tomorrow and she lost her legs,” Pierce said.

Together Richard and Stacey have four children. Stacey doesn’t remember the crash but Richard has filled her in a little.

“I kind of said honey ‘you’ve been in an accident.’ When her kids walked in she was excited and the bells and whistles went off.”

He hasn’t told her that her parents died in the crash. Stacey’s 83-year-old step father, with decades of experience, piloted the plane.

“He’s a great pilot. It can’t be him. can’t happen to us. I’ve flown with him many many times he’s very focused,” Pierce said.

The group was heading home a cheer competition from Stacey’s daughter, Brooke’s .

Brooke has flown on the plane more times than she can count. This time there was too much luggage on board so Brooke took a bus home with her team.

