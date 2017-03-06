Human Remains Found Buried In Backyard Of Buena Park Home

March 6, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Human Remains, Remains

BUENA PARK (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Monday investigated the discovery of human remains found buried in the backyard of a home in Buena Park.

According to police, the remains were located just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

“The homeowner had been digging int he back yard, and came across bones in the dirt a few feet from the surface,” Sgt. Mike Lovchik said. “The resident notified police, and responding officers confirmed that the bones appeared to be human.”

KNX 1070’s Pete Demetriou reported the homeowner located bones, including a skull.

The remains were collected by the coroner’s office for further investigation.

At this time, the cause of death remains unknown.

