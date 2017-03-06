Divers Call Off Search For Missing Toddler In High Desert Aqueduct

March 6, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: California Aqueduct, Divers, Hesperia, Missing Boy, Noah Abbott, Search

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — Divers Monday called off their search for a missing toddler in the California Aqueduct in Hesperia – five days after the two-year-old plunged into the water along with three members of his family.

But searchers continue to look for Noah Abbot.

On Saturday, divers went back into the aqueduct to look for the boy, but after two and a half miles and six hours later, they suspended their search due to unsafe conditions and zero visibility, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy’s mother, Christina Estrada, 31, and brother, Jeremiah Abbott, 3, were also killed. Another brother, Elijah Estrada, 10, was taken to a hospital and has been released.

The red Volkswagen Beetle the victims were traveling in veered off Main street and flew into the aqueduct Thursday evening.

It is not clear what caused the mother to lose control of her car.

