Calabasas Woman Accused Of Having Sex With Underage Boys

CALABASAS (CBSLA.com) — A Calabasas woman is accused of having sex with underage boys.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department, Gina Weisberg, 40, is charged with three felony counts of unlawful sex with a minor, three felony counts of lewd acts with a minor, two counts of furnishing a controlled substance and five misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Weisberg’s soon-to-be husband told CBS2’s Andrea Fujii on the phone that the couple filed for divorce in November and he knew nothing of the allegations.
Weisberg was arrested Thursday and released on $695,000 bail the same day, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
She is scheduled to be arraigned March 23.
Investigators are urging other possible victims to come forward.