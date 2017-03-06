Best Events This Week In Orange County – March 6

The first full week of March will bring a mixture of events relating to food, fitness and music. First up, enjoy Yogurtland’s unlimited cup of froyo. The middle of the week offers a concert from a live local band at a brand new venue, a thrilling game of flag football and a unique musical show at a museum. Then, during the weekend, kick off the Food and Wine Festival at Disney’s California Adventure or the Pacific Coast Wine Festival. Before next week hits, end the week with a half marathon in Tustin.

Monday, March 6



Enjoy Unlimited Yogurtland Cup

Yogurtland Irvine Market Place

13260 Jamboree Road

Irvine, CA 92602

(714) 731-1615

www.yogurt-land.com Yogurtland Irvine Market Place13260 Jamboree RoadIrvine, CA 92602(714) 731-1615 Everyone loves an overflowing cup of creamy frozen yogurt—filled to the brim with candy, pieces of cereal and chunks of fruit. But when the price depends on the weight, sometimes less toppings is better. Well, you won’t have to worry about that with this fun Yogurtland event. The Irvine Market Place location will host a $5 unlimited cup event from 4 to 7 p.m. where you can enjoy any and all of the toppings you can fit. Grab an eight-ounce cup and get ready to pack it fuller than you ever have before. While they don’t allow refills, you won’t need one anyway.

Tuesday, March 7



Thrice and Manchester Orchestra

House of Blues

400 Disney Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 778-2583

www.thrice.net House of Blues400 Disney WayAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 778-2583 Formerly one of Orange County’s musical hotspots, the House of Blues has reopened in a new location, ready to once again present some of the best shows in the region. Though they’ve had a few national acts since opening at the end of February, Tuesday night’s concert presents a band with a rich local history. Formed in Irvine in 1998, Thrice is a post-hardcore quartet that plays intricate music with distorted guitars and great style. Following a three-year hiatus, the local O.C. band made a comeback last spring with an album titled “To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere.” The show will also feature Manchester Orchestra, an indie rock band from Georgia.

Wednesday, March 8



Play Flag Football

Orange County Great Park

6950 Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 724-6247

www.kickball.com Orange County Great Park6950 Marine WayIrvine, CA 92618(949) 724-6247 The O.C. flag football season kicks off Wednesday with a free co-ed pickup game. Though it marks the official start of the Winter 2017 session, team members won’t start keeping score until the following week. During the free pickup game, get an introduction to the game, make some new friends and scope out teammates. Although this match is free, registration is required for the rest of the season, which includes seven weeks of games and two additional weeks of playoffs that end on April 26. Those of any skill level are welcome to join in on this week’s action.

Thursday, March 9



Live! At the Museum

Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

www.lagunabeachlive.org Laguna Art Museum307 Cliff DriveLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-8971 The Laguna Art Museum has partnered with Laguna Beach Live! to present Live! At the Museum, a stellar musical event in an already artistic town. Taking place on the second Thursday of the month, this event brings musicians to Laguna to showcase both classic and contemporary music. This month, musicians playing include Andrew Kzirian, Jivan Gasparyan and Artyom Manukyan. But they won’t be playing common instruments. Instead, the trio will produce music with the oud, the duduk and the cello—an appealing blend that is sure to captivate and inspire the audience. Their set will include a variety of genres, from rock fusion and folk to jazz and classical compositions.

Friday, March 10



Food and Wine Festival

Disney’s California Adventure

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4565

www.disneyland.com Disney’s California Adventure1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4565 Starting Friday, catch the Food and Wine Festival at California Adventure, the secondary theme park within the Disneyland Resort. The festival will run through April 16, 2017 and will present some of the finest culinary and beverage treasures. Celebrity chefs will showcase their kitchen skills with a demonstration series. Audience members will watch these chefs cook, try their meal and get an autograph from cooks like Guy Fieri and Graham Elliot. The festival will also feature special winemaker dinners and brewmaster beer dinners, where guests will learn about pairing cuisine with drinks. In addition, the festival features Sweet Sunday pastry demonstrations, wine tastings, beer and spirits education and ther food samples and presentations.

Saturday, March 11



Pacific Coast Wine Festival

Island Hotel

690 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(714) 755-5788

pacificcoastwinefestival.com Island Hotel690 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(714) 755-5788 Another local wine festival will take place in Newport Beach on Saturday. The Pacific Coast Wine Festival, sponsored by the Pacific Symphony and held at the Island Hotel, will raise funds for the symphony’s artistic and educational programs for local youth. Wine loves who want to support this cause will enjoy tastings from varietals found all over the globe as well as a delicious meal. Both live and silent auctions will take place at the event in an effort to further benefit the symphony, offering bottles of wine and other treats like luxury items and gourmet packaged foods.

Sunday, March 12



Tustin Hangar Half Marathon

The District at Tustin Legacy

2437 Park Avenue

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 544-5341

www.tustinhangarhalf.com The District at Tustin Legacy2437 Park AvenueTustin, CA 92780(714) 544-5341 Starting and finishing at open-air shopping center The District, this combination half marathon and 5K is a great way to end the weekend. Spend the day being active as you run for the charity of your choice. Race organizations plan to donate 15% of each registration fee to the nonprofit of the runner’s choosing, already set to fund more than 80 charities throughout Southern California. Tustin police officer Matthew Roque has also been visiting local elementary schools, helping kids train for this fun event and fall in love with exercising in general. A $1250 brilliant cut diamond from Ballard & Ballard Jewelers will be awarded to both the male and female winner of the half marathon.