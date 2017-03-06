Best Events This Week In Orange County – March 6

Enjoy Unlimited Yogurtland Cup
Yogurtland Irvine Market Place
13260 Jamboree Road
Irvine, CA 92602
(714) 731-1615
www.yogurt-land.com
Everyone loves an overflowing cup of creamy frozen yogurt—filled to the brim with candy, pieces of cereal and chunks of fruit. But when the price depends on the weight, sometimes less toppings is better. Well, you won’t have to worry about that with this fun Yogurtland event. The Irvine Market Place location will host a $5 unlimited cup event from 4 to 7 p.m. where you can enjoy any and all of the toppings you can fit. Grab an eight-ounce cup and get ready to pack it fuller than you ever have before. While they don’t allow refills, you won’t need one anyway.
Thrice and Manchester Orchestra
House of Blues
400 Disney Way
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 778-2583
www.thrice.net
Formerly one of Orange County’s musical hotspots, the House of Blues has reopened in a new location, ready to once again present some of the best shows in the region. Though they’ve had a few national acts since opening at the end of February, Tuesday night’s concert presents a band with a rich local history. Formed in Irvine in 1998, Thrice is a post-hardcore quartet that plays intricate music with distorted guitars and great style. Following a three-year hiatus, the local O.C. band made a comeback last spring with an album titled “To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere.” The show will also feature Manchester Orchestra, an indie rock band from Georgia.
Play Flag Football
Orange County Great Park
6950 Marine Way
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 724-6247
www.kickball.com
The O.C. flag football season kicks off Wednesday with a free co-ed pickup game. Though it marks the official start of the Winter 2017 session, team members won’t start keeping score until the following week. During the free pickup game, get an introduction to the game, make some new friends and scope out teammates. Although this match is free, registration is required for the rest of the season, which includes seven weeks of games and two additional weeks of playoffs that end on April 26. Those of any skill level are welcome to join in on this week’s action.
Live! At the Museum
Laguna Art Museum
307 Cliff Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 494-8971
www.lagunabeachlive.org
The Laguna Art Museum has partnered with Laguna Beach Live! to present Live! At the Museum, a stellar musical event in an already artistic town. Taking place on the second Thursday of the month, this event brings musicians to Laguna to showcase both classic and contemporary music. This month, musicians playing include Andrew Kzirian, Jivan Gasparyan and Artyom Manukyan. But they won’t be playing common instruments. Instead, the trio will produce music with the oud, the duduk and the cello—an appealing blend that is sure to captivate and inspire the audience. Their set will include a variety of genres, from rock fusion and folk to jazz and classical compositions.
Food and Wine Festival
Disney’s California Adventure
1313 Disneyland Drive
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
www.disneyland.com
Starting Friday, catch the Food and Wine Festival at California Adventure, the secondary theme park within the Disneyland Resort. The festival will run through April 16, 2017 and will present some of the finest culinary and beverage treasures. Celebrity chefs will showcase their kitchen skills with a demonstration series. Audience members will watch these chefs cook, try their meal and get an autograph from cooks like Guy Fieri and Graham Elliot. The festival will also feature special winemaker dinners and brewmaster beer dinners, where guests will learn about pairing cuisine with drinks. In addition, the festival features Sweet Sunday pastry demonstrations, wine tastings, beer and spirits education and ther food samples and presentations.
Pacific Coast Wine Festival
Island Hotel
690 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(714) 755-5788
pacificcoastwinefestival.com
Another local wine festival will take place in Newport Beach on Saturday. The Pacific Coast Wine Festival, sponsored by the Pacific Symphony and held at the Island Hotel, will raise funds for the symphony’s artistic and educational programs for local youth. Wine loves who want to support this cause will enjoy tastings from varietals found all over the globe as well as a delicious meal. Both live and silent auctions will take place at the event in an effort to further benefit the symphony, offering bottles of wine and other treats like luxury items and gourmet packaged foods.
Tustin Hangar Half Marathon
The District at Tustin Legacy
2437 Park Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
(714) 544-5341
www.tustinhangarhalf.com
Starting and finishing at open-air shopping center The District, this combination half marathon and 5K is a great way to end the weekend. Spend the day being active as you run for the charity of your choice. Race organizations plan to donate 15% of each registration fee to the nonprofit of the runner’s choosing, already set to fund more than 80 charities throughout Southern California. Tustin police officer Matthew Roque has also been visiting local elementary schools, helping kids train for this fun event and fall in love with exercising in general. A $1250 brilliant cut diamond from Ballard & Ballard Jewelers will be awarded to both the male and female winner of the half marathon.