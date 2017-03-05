Tightly Wrapped Bundles Of Pot Make For Surprising Find In Del Mar

March 5, 2017 12:27 PM

DEL MAR (CBSLA.com) — A couple walking their dogs on a Southern California beach made a surprising discovery: bundles of marijuana.

The discovery of the pot – which was tightly wrapped with plastic and duct tape — was made on a beach in Del Mar, California.

Deputies were called and responded to the scene, where they removed the bundles of pot.

A sheriff’s helicopter was also launched in search for the suspects. So far, authorities have not been able to link anyone to the drugs.

Del Mar is a beach city in San Diego County.

