Tightly Wrapped Bundles Of Pot Make For Surprising Find In Del Mar

DEL MAR (CBSLA.com) — A couple walking their dogs on a Southern California beach made a surprising discovery: bundles of marijuana.
The discovery of the pot – which was tightly wrapped with plastic and duct tape — was made on a beach in Del Mar, California.
Deputies were called and responded to the scene, where they removed the bundles of pot.
A sheriff’s helicopter was also launched in search for the suspects. So far, authorities have not been able to link anyone to the drugs.
Del Mar is a beach city in San Diego County.