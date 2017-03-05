This Is What The World’s First Beer-Themed Hotel Will Look Like (If Built)

March 5, 2017 1:05 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSLA.com) — Malt massages. Jacuzzis filled with beer. And let’s not forget … every meal paired with beer.

That’s the idea behind the world’s first craft beer hotel – the brain child of the Scotland-based brewery BrewDog.

The brewery is currently raising funds for the beer hotel, which will be positioned in Columbus, Ohio, if built.

It’ll feature a beer spa, as well as tap serving beer in each room, and each suite bathroom will be fitted with a beer fridge in all showers.

So far, the brewery has raised more than $100,000.

