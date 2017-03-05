Riverside County Deputy Fatally Shoots Man Officials Say Was Non-Compliant

March 5, 2017 11:06 AM

CABAZON (AP) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy has fatally shot a man but released very few details about why.

The shooting happened Saturday night after deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man in Cabazon.

The agency says in a news release that the man fled from arriving deputies, who then established a perimeter and conducted a search on foot and using a helicopter.

The sheriff’s office says the man continued to evade deputies and disobeyed commands. When deputies tried to arrest him, “an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The sheriff’s department didn’t explain what prompted the shooting. Deputy Armando Munoz, an agency spokesman, said Sunday he didn’t know whether the man was armed.

The man died at a hospital, while the deputy who shot him is on administrative leave.

