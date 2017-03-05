Protesters Rally For Teen Involved In Incident With LAPD Cop In Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A yelling match erupted during what was supposed to have been a peaceful march and rally in Anaheim involving a few dozen people Sunday.

“We just walked by a neighbor right now and you know what that neighbor did? He walked out with a bat. He had a bat in his hand,” the boy’s grandmother Jennifer Dorscht said.

The rally comes after a confrontation last month between a 13-year-old boy and an off-duty LAPD officer who fired his gun into ground after things got physical between him and a group of kids.

The boy’s family says the adult in this should be held to a higher standard.

“Just talking about it, kind of get emotional. I just don’t want anybody to go through the hurt or the pain,” the boy’s father John Dorscht said.

Violent protests erupted after the video went viral, a home got tagged and a rock was thrown through a window.

The owner asked us not to say his name on TV. He says he took out his baseball bat when protesters walked up to his home. He says his house got targeted because people thought the officer lived there.

“I’m bringing a baseball bat because I don’t know if they’re peaceful or not,” the man said. “I didn’t swing it at them. I used it, tapping on the ground to emphasize what I had to say. They got a loud crowd. You can’t out shout them.”

The boy’s grandmother says the teen is a good kid who defended a friend after that child got roughed up by the officer.

But neighbors have been sticking up for the officer, saying it’s the kids who attacked him after he asked them to not stomp on his lawn.

In the meantime, the officer is on administrative leave from the LAPD. The Anaheim Police Department is conducting its own investigation.

The boy’s family says they will continue to push for the officer to be arrested and face prosecution.