Man Stabbed To Death On Metro Platform In Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A man was stabbed to death on a Metro platform in Koreatown late Sunday afternoon.
At 4:50 p.m., deputies responding to a report of an altercation on the Purple Line platform of the Wilshire/Normandie station to find a man who had been stabbed, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies were searching the area for the suspect, who was still at large as of 6 p.m. Train service between the Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont stations was shut down due to the police activity. Buses were shutting riders between the two stations.
The circumstances that precipitated the stabbing and the identity of the victim were not immediately confirmed.