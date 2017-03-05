Burglary Suspect Arrested After Barricading Himself In Studio City Shopping Center

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) – A burglary suspect who barricaded himself in a Studio City shopping center for several hours was arrested Sunday night, police said.
At about 6:30 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to the shopping center at Ventura Boulevard and Laurelgrove Avenue on a report that a possible burglary suspect was holed up in the rafters of a storage facility. He was not believed to be armed.
Officers closed off the shopping center while they searched for the suspect. He was eventually taken into custody sometime before 9:50 p.m., police confirmed.
The suspect’s identity and the charges he faces were not immediately disclosed.
