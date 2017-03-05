Best St. Patrick’s Day Food & Drink Specials In Los Angeles

St. Patrick’s Day is a hugely popular event held each year on March 17th, with celebrations generally involving public parades and festivals, the wearing of green attire or shamrocks and drinking. Pair traditional Irish food with a pint of Guinness or Jameson-based cocktail and enjoy the festive holiday. We’ve rounded up the best St. Patty’s Day specials Los Angeles restaurants and bars are offering this year.



Rock & Reilly’s

8911 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 360-1400

Rock & Reilly's Irish Pub is gearing up for St. Patrick's Day, a week before the holiday, with the Sixth Annual St. Paddy's Block Party on Saturday, March 11 from 1-10pm. The fun kicks off in the lot behind the Sunset Strip pub, with live music and DJs, photo booths, games, tattoos, face painting and more. Food options include Reilly's Famous shamrock pretzel stand and dough pizza, while eight full bars with 100 kegs of green beer to please all daytime revelers. Pre-sale tickets are available for $25 and same day tickets will be available at the door for $40, with a portion of this year's proceeds will go to charity.



Casey’s Irish Pub

613 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 629-2353

Casey's Irish Pub will host the 44th Annual St. Patrick's Day Street Festival on Friday, March 17 in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, with new extended hours from 6am-2am. The Street Festival is from 11am-1am and will feature live DJ performances, festive drink options and delicious food, including traditional Irish fare from Casey's Irish Pub and pizza from Pellicola Pizzeria. Completely open to the public, this 21+ Street Festival will feature 450 kegs of beer, 1,200 bottles of Jameson and 30+ bartenders. Admission to Casey's and the Street Festival is free before 330pm, while after 3:30pm, admission is $20 and gets you into both the festival and Casey's Irish Pub.



The Pub at Golden Road Brewing

5410 W San Fernando Rd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(213) 373-4677

The Pub at Golden Road Brewing is eager to fill all their guests' pint glasses with the spirit of St. Patty, offering a Shamrock Special of 4 beers for just $16. Those looking to indulge in an epic Irish treat, Golden Road's Irish Stout will be served with mini Irish Cream popsicles to give your brew an extra sweet, creamy kick. Offered all day long, the kitchen will be serving up classics like corned beef and hash sliders, shepherd's pie, stout beef stew, Irish soda bread, Lucky Charms Rice Crispy treats and more to pair with great brews.



Haché LA

3319 West Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

(323) 928-2963

Haché LA, L.A.'s new age burger stand features everything from their 100% Angus sirloin chopped steak burgers, Mick's Triple Cooked Fries, homemade drinks to real Wisconsin frozen custards. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, head to Silver Lake, where you can build your own burger and pair it with Haché LA's special Shepherd Fries, beer and dessert. The Green Craft Beer comes in the form of Mama's Little Yella Pils by the glass or a pitcher, and then for something sweet, finish your meal with the Lucky Charms Real Wisconsin Frozen Custard.



Hyperion Public

12969 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 464-3750

With locations in Silverlake and Studio City, Hyperion Public offers farm-to-table seasonal contemporary American comfort food menu and specials. The neighborhood restaurants and community pub will be offering food menu and specials that will please every Leprechaun across Los Angeles. Come enjoy Irish Executive Chef Paddy Aubrey's HP19 made with corned beef, Swiss cheese, spicy Russian dressing, bacon coleslaw, on toasted rye bread, the House-Cured Corned Beef and sautéed cabbage, or the Chicken Boxty, an Irish potato pancake with a chicken mushroom cream sauce. Then, toast this celebratory day and wash it all down with a Guinness and Jameson Irish Whiskey.



The Raymond 1886

1250 S Fair Oaks Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 441-3136

Leave your four-leaf clover at home and find the luck you are looking for and more at The Raymond 1886 this St. Patrick's Day. The cozy craftsman cottage in Pasadena will help you ring in the Irish holiday, beginning with a specialty cocktail from Head Barman Peter Lloyd-Jones called the Tipperary. This drink is crafted with Tyrconnell Irish whiskey, Green Chartreuse and Carpano Antica. As for a little Gaelic-like grub, Executive Chef Tim Guiltinan is cooking up hearty plates fit for Celtic culture like his salmon creek pork belly, roasted duck or the marinated young lamb.



The Venice Whaler

10 Washington Blvd.

Venice, CA 90292

(310) 821-8737

Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day at this beachside-boardwalk restaurant which is offering food and drink specials, surprise giveaways, and much more. For grub, Executive Chef Nick Liberato is cooking up tasty Emerald Isle specials like his hearty shepherd's pie made with seasoned meat, tomatoes, carrots, celery, onions, and is topped with whipped potatoes and browned in the oven. Bar Manager Sean Conley will be serving Miller Light Drafts with a complimentary St. Paddy's day cup, Guinness and Irish Whiskey specials, and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey shots. The first 100 guests to arrive will receive a special surprise as well



Black Dog Coffee

5657 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 933-1976

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Black Dog Coffee is offering a special Irish Cheddar Potato Soup with Asparagus. Home of the Caffe Cubano and the Miracle Mile neighborhood coffee cafe for over 18 years, Black Dog Coffee made this special for their regular Irish customers, and for those who love the Irish. Only offered on St. Patrick's Day, this creamy potato soup with tender asparagus and Irish cheddar pairs perfectly with one of their many delicious sandwiches and is also great on its own for a hearty Emerald Isle treat.



25 Degrees

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 785-7244

Located in the famed Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and named after the precise temperature difference between a raw and well-done hamburger, 25 Degrees is a 24-hour diner which gives guests a sophisticated twist on the traditional American burger bar. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, 25 Degrees will feature a corned beef and cabbage burger accompanied by parsleyed fries and a Guinness milkshake. The burger includes sirloin, Allen Bros. corned beef, boiled cabbage, coleman's mustard and Kerrygold's Irish cheddar.



Angel City Brewery

216 Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 622-1261

Angel City Brewery, the LA-based craft brewery located in DTLA, is inviting guests to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with great bites, groovy tunes, and great (non-green) beer. The brewery will have live music starting at 6pm with We the Folk. At 7pm, The Lavender Scare will take the stage, and then at 8pm, The Howling Faith will play. To pair with the 16 beers they have on tap at the Public House, the food truck lineup includes Downtown Taco Co who will be serving up Irish themed corned beef tacos and Ridges Churro Bar who will be offering a Mint Ice-Cream Churro Sunday in addition to their regular menu.



Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

Hollywood & Highland

6801 Hollywood Blvd. #105

Hollywood, CA 90028

(323) 464-7625

Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood Blvd. and Universal City Walk are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of U2's most famous album, "The Joshua Tree" by offering a free Chef's Choice dessert to anyone named Joshua on Friday, March 17. In celebration of Ireland's most famous musicians, visit one of these cafes with valid photo ID to show Joshua is a first, middle or last name and choose between desserts like the Cheesecake Made with Oreo® cookie pieces, homestyle apple cobbler and more.



Burger City Grill

3605 Artesia Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90504

(310) 965-0075

Burger City Grill is celebrating St. Patrick's Day throughout the month of March serving up Irish-inspired specials. The popular burger joint is serving traditional Emerald Isle eats meet juicy gourmet burgers, with items like The Yorker Burger, piled high with deli-style pastrami, red onions, Swiss cheese, and B.C.G. spread. If you are looking for a good brew, choose from over six drafts including IPA's, Pilsners, Ales, and Lagers and on March 17th, Burger City Grill will offer 50% off all beers.



Salt & Straw

8949 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 288-4818

Salt & Straw, the Portland-based artisanal scoop shop known for its monthly rotating flavor series, allows guests to choose from one or more scoops from the shop's 17 flavors in a cup or handmade waffle cone. Starting Friday, March 3rd, head ice cream maker Tyler Malek will bring back five winning flavors from the shop's "Vote Back Your Faves" Flavor Series, including the Pots of Gold & Rainbows. Falling right in time for St. Patrick's Day, this technicolor flavor consists of a creamy base, steeped in Lucky Charms marshmallows for the ultimate bottom-of-the-bowl sweet milk taste, finished off with an extra sprinkling of the colorful, nostalgic gems.



Coolhaus

8588 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 838-5559

Coolhaus' flagship store in Culver City offers an extensive array of ice creams to choose from, usually around 16, as well as cookies, around 10-12, with at least one vegan and gluten-free offering. For St. Patrick's Day, Coolhaus is offering two flavors to celebrate the day: Whiskey Luckys Charms, a Jameson ice cream base with Lucky Charms cereal mixed in, and Guinness Chip, a Guinness and Coffee ice cream base with dark chocolate flakes.



The Den on Sunset

8226 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 656-0336

The Den plans to open at 12 p.m. on St Paddy's Day with drink specials including green beer and a long list of St. Patty's Day-themed, drink 'Til You're Irish" cocktails. Enjoy an Irish Car Bomb or a Fireball Shooter on their outdoor patio from 12pm-2am with the kitchen opening from 12-10pm. Chef Kole Paniagua, formerly of Laurel Tavern and Ray Stark Bar, will be featuring crowd favorites like the prosciutto mac n cheese,The Den Burger, an array of flatbreads (gluten-free crust options), and more.



Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

631 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 587-0022

Known for their seasonally inspired flavors and crafting based on the motto of the "World's Freshest Doughnuts", this March Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee is offering a St. Patrick's Cake Doughnut. This deliciously festive flavor is made up of a moist, vanilla bean cake doughnut with house made vanilla bean glaze, filled and topped with green and white sprinkles. The St. Patrick's Cake Doughnut is available at both Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee locations for the month of March only.



Ashland Hill

2807 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 392-3300

Ashland Hill and Santa Monica Firefighter Local 1109 Union will host the first annual St. Patty's Day Party on Friday, March 17th from 4-9pm in the adjacent restaurant parking lot. Event proceeds benefit the Firefighters' Relief Fund, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) supporting orphans and widows of fallen firefighters. Tickets are $40 and include authentic Irish corned beef and cabbage bowl from Executive Chef Greg A. Daniels, one drink ticket and entry into the life-size beer pong challenge against local firefighters. The winning team will be presented with an official trophy and $50 gift certificate to Ashland Hill. Additional drinks will be for sale for $5 and include Golden Road on tap.