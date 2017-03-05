Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – March 3

Southern Californians have a unique luxury of riches when it comes to recreational options. For those that live east of the 605 freeway, Orange County rivals it’s neighboring LA county with a bounty of destinations that make sense for people not looking to commute on their day off. To help maximize valuable quality time and eliminate the tedious calendar combing, the choice recreational destinations have already been selected and prepared for you to peruse. Here is a list of some of the hits this weekend has in store across the OC. You work hard. Enjoy your weekend.

Friday, March 3



See Chris Hardwick Live

Irvine Improv

Irvine Spectrum Center

527 Spectrum Center Dr.

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 854-5455

irvine.irvine.com Irvine ImprovIrvine Spectrum Center527 Spectrum Center Dr.Irvine, CA 92618(949) 854-5455 While many know Hardwick as an ambassador of nerd culture and the liaison for all things “Walking Dead,” as the host of AMC’s Talking Dead, Chris Hardwick’s many hats include some well-earned stripes as a stand up comedian. The veteran writer, actor, and television host is just as much a fixture on Comedy Central with specials like his well-received “Funcomfortable.” Known for his energetic pace as a comedian, Hardwick is not afraid to balance some irreverent laughs with some more personal material. The combination of obvious laughs and sometimes soul-bearing cantor makes an evening with Hardwick guaranteed entertainment. He will be spending most of the weekend at the Irvine Improv and tickets are probably gone.

Saturday, March 4



Grab A Beer At Bend & Brew

Cismontane Brewing Company

1409 E. Warner Ave.

Santa Ana, California 92704

(949) 888-2739

www.cismontanebrewing.com Cismontane Brewing Company1409 E. Warner Ave.Santa Ana, California 92704(949) 888-2739 Finally someone has devised a brilliant combination of drinking and working out all in the same session. Loads of craft breweries are rallying behind the practice of drinking while doing yoga. The partnership of yogis and brewers is an unlikely one, but a genius one nonetheless. At Cismontane, $15 bucks not only gets you value instruction, but it also allows you to enjoy some of the finely crafted beer from the respected Orange County brewery. Of that 15 bucks, a portion of the proceeds goes to the Underdog Rescue mission, helping to save the area’s pups and place them in loving homes. To recap, here is your chance to enjoy good beer, work up a sweat, and help beautiful dogs – you weekend plans are set.

Sunday, March 5



46th Annual Festival of the Whales

Dana Point Harbor

34624 Golden Lantern St.

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 923-2255

www.festivalofwhales.edu Dana Point Harbor34624 Golden Lantern St.Dana Point, CA 92629(949) 923-2255 The Dana Point Harbor comes alive around this time every year in more ways than one. To celebrate the migration of the whales, two weeks worth of live music, sand sculpture contests, even parade floats transform the harbor into a party. While the harbor is loaded with fun extras, the real draw continues to be the whales in the water. Score a ticket and secure your spot on the boat to get a unique look at some of the ocean’s most majestic inhabitants. After getting up close with the whales, spend some time with friends and family enjoying good food and a host of amenities that will ensure everyone has a blast.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.