Best Activities To Do This Weekend In L.A. – March 3

If the view from the opposite side of your desk is looking bleak, your light at the end of the tunnel is quickly approaching in the form of a fun-filled weekend. Living in the entertainment capital of the world comes with some hefty advantages. Use our list to guide you on what to do this weekend in Los Angeles.

Friday, March 3



Lebowski Fest

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213) 388-1400

www.lebowskifest.com The Wiltern3790 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90010(213) 388-1400 Since 2002, the community known as the “Achievers” has been congregating solely to celebrate the existence of the Coen Brothers’ cult classic, The Big Lebowski. From the humble beginnings of a wholesome, all-American bowling alley, the event has since traveled to cities like Seattle, New York, Austin, and has regularly made a stop in Los Angeles in a gathering that has become a rite of passage for anyone that fancies themselves a true fan. Lebowski Fest has gotten so big hat even the films stars have made unexpected appearances. From John Goodman to John Turturro, from Julianne Moore to Steve Buscemi, even the Dude himself Jeff Bridges has enjoyed a White Russian amongst his loyal followers. This year the Kyle Gass Band returns to provide the soundtrack in what should be a raucous Friday night in Koreatown.

Saturday, March 4



Visit The Redondo Beach Pier

121 W Torrance Blvd #103,

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 327-4384

www.redondopier.com 121 W Torrance Blvd #103,Redondo Beach, CA 90277(310) 327-4384 While the restaurants, shops, and stretches of scenic California coastline are an important part of why Redondo Beach pier is important to Southern California, this weekend deserves a field trip. Operating since 1972, the retro-era arcade is both gigantic and dated in a way that almost makes it charming. You can still score a ride on a classic Tilt-A-Whirl machine or test your skill with a fast and furious game of skeeball. News recently emerged that the spaced had been sold off as part of a new 400-million dollar development. Before this treasure goes away for good, spend your Saturday getting familiar with an arcade that literally feels like you are traveling back in time the second you step foot inside.

Sunday, March 5



Visit The UCLA Meteorite Gallery

595 Charles Young Drive East, Geology 3697

Los Angeles, CA 90095

(310) 825-2015

www.meteorites.ucla.edu 595 Charles Young Drive East, Geology 3697Los Angeles, CA 90095(310) 825-2015 Did you know that UCLA is home to the largest collection of meteorites on the West Coast? With some 2500 samples from 1500 different meteorites, the collection is actually the second largest a university in the entire United States. UCLA is home to an especially robust cosmochemistry department. They one of the largest and most productive research teams in the field which affords the rest of us spectators a great opportunity to learn from the very best. With free admission and a team of knowledgeable docents ready to better explain the details, exploring some space dust is one cool way to spend your Sunday.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.