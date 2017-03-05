Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – March 6

Get ready to fill your social calendar with some of the great activities going on in L.A. this week. It all begins with film screenings, a live musical, and sketch comedy show, and ends with some great chances to get out and enjoy the city, with an evening art walk and festivals of cherry blossoms and kites.

Monday, March 6



Festival of Fairytales: “The Jungle Book”

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) DISNEY6

www.elcapitantheatre.com El Capitan Theatre6838 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) DISNEY6 In anticipation of the upcoming release of Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast,” the El Capitan Theater is hosting a Festival of Fairytales, screening Disney’s latest live-action adaptations of a classic animated films. Today’s feature is “The Jungle Book,” the live-action epic adventure about a boy named Mowgli who is raised by wolves, and must abandon his jungle home under threat from a fierce tiger. The amazing-looking film seamlessly blending live-action with impeccable CGI animals. The Festival runs through Sunday, and includes the recent remakes of “Pete’s Dragon,” “Cinderella,” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

Tuesday, March 7



“Zoot Suit”

The Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

www.CenterTheatreGroup.org The Mark Taper Forum135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772 In celebration of Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary, Luis Valdez has brought his 1978 smash hit “Zoot Suit” back to the city where it was created. Over two dozen actors, singers, and dancers work together to portray both factual and fictional events surrounding the infamous 1942 Sleepy Lagoon murder. “Zoot Suit” was Broadway’s first Chicano play, and has been charming audiences with its sly wit and infectious musical score. Much like its original run, it has been playing to packed houses, giving way to three different extensions that have continued L.A. performances through April 2.

Wednesday, March 8



“Thelma & Louise” Women’s Day Celebration

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213) 388-1400

www.wiltern.com The Wiltern3790 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90010(213) 388-1400 Today is International Women’s Day, and The Wiltern is hosting an impressive panel of women to speak about Women and Diversity in Entertainment. Women like “Thelma & Louise” writer Callie Khourie, The Naked and Famous front woman Alisa Xayalith, “Insecure” actress Yvonne Orji, Executive Director of Women in Film Association Kristen Schaffer, and more will discuss their careers and answer audience questions. A screening of the ultimate girl power film “Thelma & Louise” will follow the discussion. The event is open to all ages, and both general admission and VIP tickets are available.

Thursday, March 9



Infertile: A Sketch Comedy Show

Upright Citizens Brigade Theater

5919 Franklin Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 908-8702

franklin.ucbtheatre.com Upright Citizens Brigade Theater5919 Franklin Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 908-8702 Improv and sketch comedy mecca Upright Citizens Brigade is hosting the Los Angeles debut of a new sketch comedy show fresh from New York. Longtime UCB performers John Murray (“Difficult People,” “Broad City”) and Silvija Ozols (“The Stepfathers”) are doing what comedians do best and turning real-life pain into comedy gold. Tonight’s critically-acclaimed show takes audiences through their journey of infertility, and the doctors, smug pregnant couples, and deities they meet along the way. “Infertile: A Sketch Comedy Show”will be performed for one night only.

Friday, March 10



ArtNight Pasadena

Various Starting Points

www.artnightpasadena.org Various Starting Points Pasadena’s most prominent cultural institutions are opening their doors for an evening of free art and entertainment. Start your evening at any one of the 18 participating locations, check out the art and/or music they’ve got going on, and then hop on a free shuttle that will take you to your next destination. The Norton Science Museum, Pasadena Conservatory of Music, and the Pasadena Museum of Art are just some of the spots along the route. And since you can’t have a night about town without food, L.A.’s favorite food trucks will be there, and will be donating 10% of their proceeds to help support future ArtNights.

Saturday, March 11



Visit The Cherry Blossom Festival

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 91011

(818) 952-4390

www.descansogardens.org Descanso Gardens1418 Descanso Dr.Los Angeles, CA 91011(818) 952-4390 Spring may not officially be here, but it’s certainly in the air. Take a leisurely stroll through the cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens, or join a guided walk with experts full of knowledge about these and other flowering trees. Discovery Stations will also be set up to help you learn more about them and related plants, and Origami experts will lead sessions in the art of paper folding. Enjoy tasty Japanese influenced cuisine, as well as performances throughout the day by powerhouse taiko drumming group On Ensemble.

Sunday, March 12



43rd Annual Festival of the Kite

Redondo Pier

100 Fisherman’s Wharf

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

www.redondopier.com Redondo Pier100 Fisherman’s WharfRedondo Beach, CA 90277 With beautiful weather forecasted for today, it’s the perfect time to head to the beach and try your hand at kite flying. For the 43rd year in a row, Redondo Beach is holding their free, all-ages annual kite festival, kicking off with the traditional launch of the city’s giant 25×14 kite. The launch is followed by a group kite flight, and fun activities throughout the day. Along with several contests, including a hot dog eating one, live music, martial art demonstrations, and dance performances will also take place. The event runs from noon to 5pm.

Article by Kellie Fell.