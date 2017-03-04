Tears, Super Heroes Highlight Emotional Memorial Service For 8-Year-Old Gunned Down In Drive-By

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — A little boy gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Pomona was laid to rest Saturday.

Jonah Hwang was remembered for having a big personality.

CBS2’s Tina Patel was at the memorial service and said there were also plenty of tears and hugs all around.

“He was confident, full of energy, determined. that was the face he made,” said uncle Joe Hwang.

Jonah was adopted from Taiwan and only lived in Pomona for a couple of years.

Today it was easy to see he quickly made friends — many of them came with super heroes to honor their comic-loving pal.”

“He was kind of funny, and he liked to smile and have fun. and he liked to talk with his friends,” said football teammate Justin Clinton.

“He was fearless, he was quick to give hugs. he always took every opportunity that he could to play. He was a bright light of joy in our family,” said his aunt, Anne Hwang.

Jonah was killed nearly two weeks ago. Someone drove by and opened fire on the home where he and his family were having dinner, visiting friends.

“It’s pretty Earth-shattering. I trust that God is in control of all of this, but the pain of it is still very real,” said Sara Moncayl, a family friend.

Many said the senseless and tragic death shows how much needs to be done to address the growing violence in the community.

“I have to admit that we’re failing as much as we’re doing,” said mourner Gusto Ramirez.

The focus at the memorial service was less about how Jonah died but rather how he lived.

The community is rallying around his family.

“I would just hope that they feel support and love from all of us, and we’re here with them,” said David Palmer, a mourner.

Police have not found the person responsible for Jonah’s death. They’re now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.