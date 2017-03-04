Man Found Dead, Wife Wounded At Lakewood Home

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Deputies are investigating what lead to a man’s death at a Lakewood home Friday night where his wife was also discovered wounded.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, at 7:19 p.m. deputies conducting a welfare check on the home in the 4000 block of Fairmen Avenue found the man dead and his wife wounded. She was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition at last report. The nature of her injuries were not confirmed. A handgun was found at the scene. No names were released.
There was no sign of forced entry or foul play, the sheriff’s department said.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner will conduct an autopsy on the man to determine a cause of death.