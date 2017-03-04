Man Found Dead, Wife Wounded At Lakewood Home

March 4, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Death Investigation, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Deputies are investigating what lead to a man’s death at a Lakewood home Friday night where his wife was also discovered wounded.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, at 7:19 p.m. deputies conducting a welfare check on the home in the 4000 block of Fairmen Avenue found the man dead and his wife wounded. She was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition at last report. The nature of her injuries were not confirmed. A handgun was found at the scene. No names were released.

There was no sign of forced entry or foul play, the sheriff’s department said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner will conduct an autopsy on the man to determine a cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia