Funkytown! Residents Of Studio City Are Tired Of The ‘Stink Hole’ On Their Hands

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — If you’re recently driving by that sinkhole in Studio City — the one that swallowed two vehicles — you notice something doesn’t quite smell right.

You notice the smell.It’s offensive and putrid — no surprise, the sinkhole opened up over a broken sewer line.

Residents are fed up with the smell and many of them spoke to KCAL9’s Laurie Perez Saturday night.

They’re now referring to the sinkhole as “the stink hole.”

It’s been two weeks since the massive rains opened up the hole at Woodbridge Street off busy Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

It’s still a construction zone. They’ve had to close parts of the neighborhood, traffic is a headache but that’s not the big issue.

Neighbors are noticing a funk.

She spoke to a family about the smell.

“Sewer,” said mom, Amy Schulenberg.

“Sewer,” said a kid.

“Sewer,” said another.

“Sewer,” said another.

Would dad make it unanimous?

Nope, to him it wasn’t so bad.

“Roses,” he quipped.

Jokes aside, there is no missing, or mistaking, the smell.

“It just smelled like sewage,” says Barbara Avis.

The chasm in the street off Laurel Canyon Boulevard would have caused enough of an inconvenience. The smell seems to be overkill.

“In my words, it stinks,” said a man named Paul.

Several neighbors saw the sink hole swallow the cars live, many others saw it on TV. KCAL 9 was over the scene when the second vehicle plunged into the hole. They couldn’t believe their eyes — not many can’t believe their noses.

“Open the doors up, I’m going ‘Oh my God’, the whole house,” said Steve Brasfield.

“At night we have to keep the windows shut, the doors shut, or else our whole house smells,” said Amy Schulenberg.

A City Department of Public Works spokeswomen says they haven’t had any official complaints about the stench but acknowledge that since a sewer line opened up there might be a smell.

Might?

Perez reports most neighbors are being patient. But said they can’t hold their breath forever.

“It’s a big job — like you’re taking care of physical plant on something that’s from 1929 or whatever, it makes sense, but yeah, it’s getting a little smelly in the neighborhood,” said Chris Culliton.

The Department of Water and Power says it will likely take 2-3 more weeks of work to fix the mess.

Perez heard from a spokesperson Saturday night who said now they know there concern from neighbors about the smell, they might have to do some odor control at the site.