Driver Of Stalled Car Killed On I-5 In Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A 24-year-old man was killed when his disabled Mini Cooper was struck by at least two vehicles Saturday on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana.
The motorist was later identified as Gabriel Carpio of Tustin, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash occurred at 3:54 a.m. on the southbound freeway, near the Santa Ana Boulevard off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Carpio lost control of the black 2003 Mini Cooper for unknown reasons. The car struck the center divider and became disabled. The Mini Cooper was then struck by a white 2008 Ford Van, followed by a gray 2009 Honda Pilot.
The drivers of the Ford and Honda were not injured.
Carpio was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
The CHP asked anyone who saw the three-vehicle crash to call them at (717) 567-6000.
