STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love, Cookie!
Cookie is an 8-year-old chocolate Min-Pin/Chihuahua mix who weighs 10 pounds.
She loves people and is great with other dogs.
Cookie loves to snuggle and be by your side. She would thrive with someone that is at home most of the time or can take her with them on daily meetings.
Cookie bonds very deeply with her person and will be anxious if left at home for long periods of time.
She is available for adoption at Bark Avenue Foundation in Studio City. Please call (562) 652-0837.
