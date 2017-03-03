Pets2Love: Cookie

March 3, 2017 4:00 AM
Filed Under: Pets2Love

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love, Cookie!

Cookie is an 8-year-old chocolate Min-Pin/Chihuahua mix who weighs 10 pounds.

She loves people and is great with other dogs.

Cookie loves to snuggle and be by your side. She would thrive with someone that is at home most of the time or can take her with them on daily meetings.

Cookie bonds very deeply with her person and will be anxious if left at home for long periods of time.

She is available for adoption at Bark Avenue Foundation in Studio City. Please call (562) 652-0837.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia