Neighbors Help Save Children From Burning South LA Home

March 3, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: House Fire, Rescue, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A neighbor jumped into action to help people get out of a burning South LA home, but he says a little girl should be credited with saving her siblings.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of West 49th Street at 3:55 a.m., getting control of the flames within 29 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Neighbors smelled the smoke and got out water hoses to try and put out the fire, but one of them, Raymond Taylor, saw kids still inside the home.

Taylor said he helped get at least four people out of the house, but he credits one of the little girls from saving her siblings from the burning home.

There were no injuries reported.

Nine people were displaced from the home, and American Red Cross personnel went to the scene to assist them.

