Man Arrested For Burning Down Santa Ana House In Anger Over Recent Divorce

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A 35-year-old man apparently angry over a recent divorce was in custody Friday on suspicion of setting a fire that destroyed a home in Santa Ana that displaced eight people, authorities said.

The fire was reported 7:50 p.m. Thursday at a two-story single-family home in the 1000 block of West Washington Avenue, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said. The intense blaze forced firefighters into a defensive posture, battling the flames from outside the structure, Kurtz said.

There were no injuries.

Santa Ana – 35 year old male in custody of SAPD; Suspect charged with two counts of arson. 8 individuals displaced from home. pic.twitter.com/tJR4b8apxs — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 3, 2017

Before the fire broke out, officers responded to a family disturbance call from the house pertaining to a recent divorce, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. When they arrived, the man was inside “breaking stuff,” he said.

When the man went to the back to the home, and while officers were devising a plan to deal with him, Bertagna says he set the home ablaze and came running outside. He was taken into custody at that point.

Flames were visible through every window of the home when firefighters arrived. OCFA crews were assisted by City of Orange firefighters. A total of about 30 firefighters took part in the operation, Kurtz said, adding that the second home sustained minor damage.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, is facing two counts of intentional arson.

“The investigation is ongoing but there’s enough evidence and witness statements to bring charges against him,” Kurtz said.

Fire officials were trying to determine what the man used to start the fire, he said. The American Red Cross was assisting the eight people who were displaced from the home, which was a total loss.



