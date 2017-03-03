Jeannie Buss Asks Court To Stop Brothers’ Alleged Effort To Remove Her From Lakers Ownership

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A family feud may be brewing over who will control the future of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jeannie Buss, the Lakers’ president and part owner, has asked a judge to intervene in a dispute with her two brothers so she can remain in her role as the controlling owner of the team as outlined in the family trust set up by their late father.
Jerry H. Buss, the team’s longtime owner, died in 2013 at age 80.
In papers filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jeanie Buss alleges her brothers Jim and Johnny “breached the express terms of the trust that require them to take all actions reasonably available to them to ensure that (Jeanie) remains the controlling owner of the Lakers.”
The petition claims Johnny Buss, who is also part owner, recently notified his sister of a proposed slate of four members for the Lakers board that included himself and his brother, but not Jeannie.
If Jeanie Buss is not elected to the board, she cannot be elected controlling owner, according to court documents.
“By proposing four directors that excludes (Jeanie), Johnny has breached his mandatory obligations … to take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure the appointment of (Jeanie) as controlling owner,” her petition states.
After claiming to have allowed her brothers “multiple attempts to correct their breach”, Buss said they still intend to implement it at a March 7 shareholders meeting, according to court documents.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for May 11.