Home Depot On Spring Hiring Spree

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — With spring right around the corner, Home Depot is on a hiring spree in advance of its busiest selling season.
Home Depot says they are looking to hire 2,000 associates in the Los Angeles metropolitan area for a variety of permanent part-time and seasonal positions, including cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment.
The home improvement giant – which is planning to hire 80,000 associates nationwide – says they have streamlined job applications so that it now takes just 15 minutes on any device. That site can be found at careers.homedepot.com.