Mother Killed, 2 Children Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Aqueduct

March 3, 2017 5:18 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, Missing Child

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — Two children remained hospitalized Friday for treatment of injuries sustained in a deadly car crash.

Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 7 p.m. Thursday to Main Street and Escondido Ave for report of a car accident.

Upon their arrival, Swift Water Rescue Team members located a vehicle in the aqueduct.

An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A child, who was ejected from the vehicle, was transported to a local trauma center.

Paramedics also transported a second child, who was found inside the car, to a hospital.

At this time, a third child remains unaccounted for.

CBS2’s Greg Mills reported the children’s mother died in the crash.

Crews have removed the vehicle from the water.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia