Mother Killed, 2 Children Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Aqueduct

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — Two children remained hospitalized Friday for treatment of injuries sustained in a deadly car crash.

Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 7 p.m. Thursday to Main Street and Escondido Ave for report of a car accident.

Upon their arrival, Swift Water Rescue Team members located a vehicle in the aqueduct.

An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A child, who was ejected from the vehicle, was transported to a local trauma center.

Paramedics also transported a second child, who was found inside the car, to a hospital.

At this time, a third child remains unaccounted for.

CBS2’s Greg Mills reported the children’s mother died in the crash.

Where car went "flying"

Crews have removed the vehicle from the water.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.