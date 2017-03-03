Funeral To Be Held For Slain Whittier Police Officer

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) — A funeral service will be held Friday for a Whittier police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Downey, located at 12808 Woodruff Avenue.
Following the funeral, Officer Keith Wayne Boyer’s body will be carried in a procession to Rose Hills Memorial Park, located at 3888 Workman Mill Road in Whittier, for a burial and graveside service.
Boyer, 53, was killed shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 20 after responding to a report of a traffic collision near Colima Road and Mar Vista Street.
Upon his arrival, one of the people involved in the crash pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Boyer’s partner, Officer Patrick Hazell, was shot in the abdomen but survived.
The gunman, Michael Christopher Mejia, 26, was shot in the back. He was hospitalized and was later charged with capital murder.
Boyer was a grandfather, a musician and a school resource officer who had been with the department for 27 years.
