Former Lakers Guard Lou Williams Wants Nick Young To Pay Up On His Debts

The Lakers were largely quiet during the NBA’s Trade Deadline, making just one move, trading guard Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for forward Corey Brewer and Houston’s 2017 first round pick. However, just because Williams is now wearing a new uniform, it doesn’t mean that he will forget any outstanding debts that his teammates owe him.

Allow me to explain. Immediately after the trade of Williams was announced, fellow Laker Nick Young tweeted at Williams wishing him well, but also to say that since Williams was moving to a new team that meant that he didn’t have to pay up right?

Good luck @TeamLou23 aka Claud one of the realist teammates I had but aye man all debt cleared right I dnt owe you nothing 👀 lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) February 22, 2017

Williams, understandably wasn’t having any of that.

Na bro. Don't work like that lol https://t.co/QWY2ifFO6Q — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 22, 2017

Now, it would seem that the back-and-forth was just two teammates having some fun on social media right? Well, according to Mark Medina of the Orange County Register, Williams was being serious. He still wants his money.

“It doesn’t work that way,” Williams said. “When they come to Houston in a couple of weeks, he’s got to pay up.” The Lakers play in Houston on March 15. So, Williams told a reporter to inform Young that he’s “looking for him” to arrive in Texas with enough cash to clear his debt. “Metta (World Peace) owes me money, but I’m not worried about Metta,” Williams said. “Metta’s good at paying. Nick’s always late.”

Williams continued to follow-up on the money by taking to social media once again which led to this delightful Twitter exchange yesterday.

Wiring me my money? https://t.co/mjytdMjyWs — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) March 2, 2017

Who this lol https://t.co/BSGaJBXspe — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 2, 2017

😂😂 aye man you dnt need my lil money at the rate you going https://t.co/TzP8M9chlW — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 2, 2017

The message is clear. Lou Williams wants his money.