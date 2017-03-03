Out-Of-Control Car In Maywood Slams Into 2 Pedestrians, At Least 3 Cars

March 3, 2017 6:46 PM
Filed Under: Driver, Maywood, Out-Of-Control, Pedestrians

MAYWOOD (CBSLA.com)  —  The Sheriff’s Department said an out-of-control driver slammed into at least three parked cars and then two pedestrians in Maywood.

The driver reportedly took off running.

CBS2’s Randy Paige said the man was apprehended not far from the scene.

Paige spoke to neighbor Crystal Guzman who described what she heard.

“It was a really loud bang,” she said, “I seriously thought that it was a commercial truck because the sound was so loud. It was very frightening. We never heard a crash this big and tso close to home. It was very scary.”

The condition of the victims’ has not been disclosed.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia