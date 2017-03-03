Out-Of-Control Car In Maywood Slams Into 2 Pedestrians, At Least 3 Cars

MAYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The Sheriff’s Department said an out-of-control driver slammed into at least three parked cars and then two pedestrians in Maywood.
The driver reportedly took off running.
CBS2’s Randy Paige said the man was apprehended not far from the scene.
Paige spoke to neighbor Crystal Guzman who described what she heard.
“It was a really loud bang,” she said, “I seriously thought that it was a commercial truck because the sound was so loud. It was very frightening. We never heard a crash this big and tso close to home. It was very scary.”
The condition of the victims’ has not been disclosed.