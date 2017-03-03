Body That Washed Ashore In Huntington Beach Believed To Be Missing Teen Swimmer

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A body that washed ashore Friday in Huntington Beach may be that of a swimmer who went missing almost a week ago, authorities said.
The body was found at 11th Street just before 9:15 a.m., according to Huntington Beach Marine Safety Lt. Claude Panis.
Authorities are working to identify the man, but Panis said the body “did match the description of the missing swimmer from last Saturday at Bolsa (Chica) State Beach.”
RELATED LINK: Coast Guard Joins Search For Missing 18-Year-Old Swimmer Near Huntington Beach
Two of three swimmers reported missing by a Good Samaritan around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Bolsa Chica were rescued and taken to hospitals.
The still-missing swimmer was previously identified by the U.S. Coast Guard as 18-year-old Shaun Linn. He failed to resurface about 50 to 100 yards from the beach. The Coast Guard sent a helicopter and a 45-foot rescue boat and conducted a search throughout the night.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)