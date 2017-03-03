Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Trump Feud, Affair

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be back.
The actor and former California governor says he won’t be returning to “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” a show once hosted by President Donald Trump, who has needled his successor over the less-than-stellar ratings.
In his statement, he said he loved working with the celebrities and crew, but “I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”
Schwarzenegger refused to support Trump during the campaign, and Trump has since lashed out at Schwarzenegger over “Apprentice” ratings.
Of Trump, Schwarzenegger says he was tempted to “smash his face into the table,” but instead settled on a Twitter response.
According to “Empire Online,” Schwarzenegger said Trump’s involvement with the show left a “bad taste” that drove away sponsors and viewers. Trump is still credited as an executive producer on the reality TV show.
He also opened up to “Men’s Journal” about the end of his marriage. He says he doesn’t dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver separated in 2011 after she discovered he had fathered a child with the family maid in 1997.
The actor and former California governor tells the magazine he would have done things differently, but beating himself up it isn’t going to change anything.
One Comment
Arnold is such a idiot why the hell Donald Trump ever hired him in the first place I will never understand. I have never supported Arnold as Governor after he ruined Calif. and never supported the Republican’s . Never kept his promises. And cheating on his wife with a maid that is the lowest a man can get. And Maria deserves so much better and good for her she is moving on. Arnold you are a waste of our time and your ratings are low because people feel the same way I do . YOU LOST THE PEOPLE’S RESPECT LONG TIME AGO. GOODBYE FOREVER …………………………………