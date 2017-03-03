Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Trump Feud, Affair

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be back.

The actor and former California governor says he won’t be returning to “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” a show once hosted by President Donald Trump, who has needled his successor over the less-than-stellar ratings.

In his statement, he said he loved working with the celebrities and crew, but “I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

The secret is out. Thanks for everything, @Schwarzenegger. Best boss I ever had. Can we announce the Commando reboot yet? #MatrixHadASon — Matt Iseman (@mattiseman) March 3, 2017

Remember, you're my apprentice! I'll see you at our National After-School Summit at @GovArnoldUSC April 5. https://t.co/iTiDLTiySz — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 3, 2017

Schwarzenegger refused to support Trump during the campaign, and Trump has since lashed out at Schwarzenegger over “Apprentice” ratings.

Of Trump, Schwarzenegger says he was tempted to “smash his face into the table,” but instead settled on a Twitter response.

According to “Empire Online,” Schwarzenegger said Trump’s involvement with the show left a “bad taste” that drove away sponsors and viewers. Trump is still credited as an executive producer on the reality TV show.

He also opened up to “Men’s Journal” about the end of his marriage. He says he doesn’t dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver separated in 2011 after she discovered he had fathered a child with the family maid in 1997.

The actor and former California governor tells the magazine he would have done things differently, but beating himself up it isn’t going to change anything.

