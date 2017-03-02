Santa Ana Winds Bring Warm-Up To Southern California

March 2, 2017 7:17 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California is taking a detour from its cool, wet winter as dry and warm Santa Ana winds sweep through the region.

The National Weather Service has posted wind advisories for many areas Thursday.

The winds produced by high pressure over the Great Basin are expected to elevate temperatures, with some areas climbing into the 80s.

Forecasters warn that the gusts can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

