Carjacking Suspect Hospitalized After Shootout With Police In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that took place in Pomona on Thursday.
Officers responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 20 block of Rio Rancho Road near Rancho Valley Auto Center Drive for report of a carjacking that involved an armed suspect.
As police were interviewing victims and conducting an area search, they encountered the armed suspect.
An officer-involved shooting subsequently occurred.
Paramedics transported the suspect to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Rio Rancho Road will remain closed from Park Ave to Highway 71 until further notice.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.