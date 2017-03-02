Police Need Help Catching Metro PCS Store Robber In Tustin

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) — Police need your help catching a man who robbed a Metro PCS store in Tustin last weekend.

The holdup happened about 6 p.m. Saturday at the store at 14460 Newport Avenue.

The robber said he had a gun as he demanded cash but did not show a weapon, according to Tustin police Lt. Robert Wright.

“The suspect enters the store, walks directly up to her and, in Spanish, gives the threat of ‘give me the money’ or I’m going to shoot you,” the lieutenant said.

According to police, when the clerk gave the robber cash, he tucked it into his sock. But he wasn’t finished and demanded to know if there was more money in the back of the store. The clerk opened a drawer and gave him what was left before he calmly walked out the front door.

“Right after he left, another customer comes into the store. So he passes other people. He walked past an auto parts store, a doughnut store,” Wright said.

Thyda Heng works next door often by herself at night. She said her boss will keep less cash in the shop, but she still doesn’t feel safe. “I feel scared because I work nighttime. I’m off at ten. So now, I feel worried,” Heng added.

The suspect had acne scars on his cheeks and was wearing a black hat with a red bill, gray and black sweatshirt, black pants with zippers, a white belt and black and white shoes, Wright said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (714) 573-3246.

Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.