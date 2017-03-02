Police Chase Stolen Car Suspect Around San Fernando Valley

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA.com) — Law enforcement chased a stolen car suspect around the San Fernando Valley Thursday night.

Stu Mundel in Sky 9 says the driver has often exceeded 100 miles per hour.

The suspect also ran red lights. She also turned off her lights while driving.

She went on the 5 Freeway briefly.

Police said they originally tried to pull the vehicle over after they said the car came back with “cold plates” — a license that did not match the vehicle.

The suspect apparently went under an overpass and ditched the vehicle — a silver Honda Accord — near Glenoaks Boulevard.

The suspect — a female with long hair, jumped several fences and tried to hied in several backyards.

One person was in custody. It was unclear if it was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle, Mundel reported.

At least one person is believed to be at-large. A search has been set up in the area of Lanark and De Garmo Avenue. Police said it was possible a suspect was hiding under a vehicle.

The chase ended in the Sun Valley area.