Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Back On Market For $67M

March 2, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson, Neverland Ranch, Santa Barbara

LOS OLIVOS (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is back on the market with an asking price of $67 million.

The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year.

In addition to a 12,000 square foot main residence and a 3,700 square foot pool house, the listing boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio. Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and a barn.

Jackson sold the ranch to Colony Capital prior to his 2009 death for $22.5 million. Colony Capital is headed by Thomas Barrack, a confidant and fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

