LA Rams Unveil New Home Uniforms For 2017

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The LA Rams on Thursday unveiled their new 2017 home uniform.

The new uniforms are white — a nod to the team’s history at the Coliseum and in Los Angeles.

The uniform features a white-horned navy helmet with a white face mask.

Pants will be white with one navy stripe down the side. No design changes are being made to their jersey which will remain the white jersey with navy and gold accents worn at home in 2016.

Earlier this week, the Rams asked fans for feedback on a new look. Fans voted through Rams social media handles on Twitter (@RamsNFL) and Facebook (@Rams) between one and two stripes on the pants, and between a white and navy face mask for the helmet. More than 90,000 fans voted in 48 hours.

The Los Angeles Rams’ original blue white-horned helmets, accompanied by a grey face mask, were worn between 1964 and 1972 by many legends including the Fearsome Foursome” of Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen and Lamar Lundy. QB Roman Gabriel was stylish in the look.

“This just goes to show all the hard work my teammates and I put in while wearing those uniforms isn’t forgotten,” said Gabriel. “We loved those uniforms and wore them with pride. I know the current players will wear their uniforms, especially the white horns, with just as much pride.”

The team is currently exploring a full re-brand, including new uniforms that will be unveiled in 2019 to coincide with the opening of the new LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. More information at Welcome Home Rams.com