Car Carrying Woman, 3 Kids Plunges Into Aqueduct In Hesperia

March 2, 2017 11:20 PM By Crystal Cruz
Filed Under: California Aqueduct, Hesperia, Volkswagen Beetle

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A car carrying a woman and three children flew into the California Aqueduct in Hesperia Thursday.

The red convertible Volkswagen Beetle veered off Main Street and plunged into the water about 6:45 p.m.

Divers rescued two children, who were rushed to a hospital. One of the children was talking, CBS2’s Crystal Cruz reports.

But their conditions were unknown.

The woman was inside the car when firefighters pulled it out of the water. But she had already died.

The last child remains missing.

