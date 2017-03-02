2 Siblings Killed In Fullerton Crash – Triple Loss For La Habra Family

LA HABRA (CBSLA.com) — Unspeakable grief has struck a La Habra family once again. Maria and Fidencio Tinoco’s two remaining children both died Tuesday night – 11 years after their first child was killed.

On Tuesday, Oscar Diaz, 23, picked up his half-sister, Valeria Tinoco, 17, from soccer practice.

On their way home, Oscar’s Lexus slammed into a tree at Rosecrans Avenue and Camino Loma in Fullerton, killing both silblings.

They grew up mourning the loss of their older brother, Marine Lance Cpl. Hugo Lopez. The 20-year-old died nine weeks after a roadside bomb exploded near his Humvee near Rawah, Iraq in 2006.

The La Habra High School football captain’s death came only months after he joined the military.

Teacher Debbie Sorensen taught all three siblings. Valeria also went to La Habra High School. She was a senior.

“I was floored. I could not believe it. The students are definitely mourning. They’re a close class – the class of 2017. They’ve been wanting to raise funds. They want to support the family. They’ve been over the family’s house since yesterday,” Sorensen said. “They’re talking about how much they loved Valeria, how much they loved Oscar and just wanting her to know that they’re there for her parents. They’re there for each other.”

We lost one of our own yesterday. Valeria, you will forever be in our hearts💙 #classof17 pic.twitter.com/SGs5eGpQuN — LHHS CLASS OF '17 (@lhhs_17) March 2, 2017

In the midst of tragedy, the Highlander Family comes together to remember the life of Valeria. #RIP #classof17 @diaqino143 @lhhs_17 pic.twitter.com/LN0yQSdjsx — La Habra High School (@LaHabraHS) March 1, 2017

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for two funarals.

Classmates are also selling T-shirts to help the family.