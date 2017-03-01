Vigil Held For 64-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash On Day Driver Is Arrested

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A vigil was held Wednesday evening for a 64-year-old woman killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles last week.

Earlier today, the alleged driver came forward and surrendered to police.

Iyerusalem Bihon, 36, surrendered to police after speaking to them on the phone. She said she fled from the scene because she had a few drinks and was scared.

Detectives are still searching for a female passenger.

A Jeep Renegade blew through a stop sign and T-boned 64-year-old Brenda Joyce Scott’s car just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, near 95th Street and Hoover Boulevard.

Scott was on her way to check on her mother. She was hit about 10 blocks from her mother’s house.

Tonight, twisted parts of a metal fence that gave way after a deadly hit-and-run accident, sits in a pile on the front lawn of a house in South LA.

KCAL9’s Elsa Ramon attended the vigil.

She also got a chance to speak to Scott’s devastated mother, Mary Graham.

“What can I say?,” Graham said, “My child going down the street to my house. What can I say?”

There was a mall bunch of candles and balloons at the spot where Scott was killed.

Police say Bihon took off immediately following the accident. — her passenger hung around for a few minutes but ran away before police arrived

Scott worked for Los Angeles County for 46 years and planned to retire in June.